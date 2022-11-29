Maggie Gyllenhaal Graces the Gotham Awards Red Carpet in Armani Privé Cutout Dress With Beaded Embellishments

Maggie Gyllenhaal attended the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City, wearing her take on the little black dress.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a floor-length black custom Armani Privé dress with two square cutouts at the bodice. The dress had architectural-style beading around the square cutouts, going down the center of the dress, and on the trim of the sleeves.

Maggie Gyllenhaal attends the 2022 Gotham Awards on Nov. 28 in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Gyllenhaal accessorized the look with diamond rings from Cartier.

To create her look, Gyllenhaal worked with stylist Sandra Amador, whose clients include Austin Butler, Camila Morrone and Samara Weaving.

For makeup, Gyllenhaal worked with Daniel Martin for an evening-ready look featuring a dark red lip, blush and bronze eye shadow. For hair, she worked with Tommy Buckett, who gave the actress a short haircut bordering on a pixie style.

While Gyllenhaal has racked up her share of film credits, ranging from Roles in “Adaptation” to “The Dark Knight,” she has been shifting gears toward building her producer credits. She’s in pre-production for a new film “Farnsworth House,” which will star Ralph Fiennes and Elizabeth Debicki, who has recently been further catapulted to fame by playing the late Diana, Princess of Wales in Netflix’s new season of “The Crown.” Gyllenhaal is the executive producer of “Farnsworth House.”

When she’s not wearing multiple hats in the film industry, Gyllenhaal is spending time making her love of fashion known. She attended Dior’s spring 2023 show alongside her daughter Ramona this past September.

The annual Gotham Awards recognize outstanding work in independent film. The ceremony is considered an unofficial kickoff to awards season. The awards were inaugurated in 1991 to honor independent filmmakers and actors. This year’s ceremony honored Ben Whishaw, Charlotte Wells, Todd Field, Gracija Filipović, Ke Huy Quan and Danielle Deadwyler.