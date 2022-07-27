×
Maggie Rogers Wears Miu Miu and Saint Laurent for ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

The singer played a game of “Catchphrase” with John Krasinski and Tariq Trotter before performing onstage.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON
Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on July 26, 2022. Todd Owyoung/NBC

Maggie Rogers had not one, but two standout fashion moments during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

On Tuesday night, the Grammy-nominated artist played a game of “Catchphrase” with John Krasinski, Tariq Trotter and host Jimmy Fallon before she took the stage to perform her new song “Want Want.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Krasinski, musical guest Maggie Rogers, host Jimmy Fallon, and Tariq Black Thought Trotter play Catchphrase on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
John Krasinski, Maggie Rogers in Miu Miu, Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter on “The Tonight Show.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She first wore an ensemble by Miu Miu, which was a school girl-inspired outfit consisting of a white button-down top with frayed hem detailing and a pleated black skirt under a black jacket. She paired the look with a brown belt, gray ankle socks, pointy loafers and jewelry by P.Nina.

For her performance, she changed into a look by Saint Laurent, which featured a cropped white vest and high-waisted black trousers accessorized with a statement belt.

She was styled by Kat Typaldos, who also works with Tei Shi, Sofía Valdés and Sheila Vand.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1688 -- Pictured: Musical guest Maggie Rogers performs on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Maggie Rogers performs in Saint Laurent on “The Tonight Show.” NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Typaldos also dressed the singer for the Met Gala in May, where she wore an outfit by Chanel that featured a spotted maxi skirt and black sheer top with pearl embellishments.

“Want Want” is one song on Rogers’ second upcoming studio album, which will be released on Friday. It follows the success of her debut album “Heard It in a Past Life,” which featured hit songs such as “Light On” and “Alaska.”

Maggie Rogers in Miu Miu, Saint

