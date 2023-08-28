MAGIC Miami to Debut in January

Informa Markets Fashion, organizers of wholesale fashion events in the U.S., will host its first MAGIC Miami in January. The two-day event will be held at the Miami Convention Center on Jan. 8 and 9. The selections will include immediate items for quick replenishments and pre-order choices for summer.

Miami is the latest market that is being made more accessible to retailers and manufacturers by Informa Markets Fashion, which also owns Project, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC. The new regional show is meant to fulfill industry demand and potential. The upcoming show is also being organized to help participants break into new markets — a priority for many due partially to burgeoning sales in secondary cities like Nashville, Tennessee. Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, said in a statement that market research, customer feedback and data insights have indicated that the southeast region is a strong market for an intermediary event.

Attendees will find resources for multiple categories including trend, young contemporary, contemporary and modern sportswear. There will also be resources for footwear, accessories, home, gifts and beauty. Brands on display will include Little Words Project, D’Amelio Footwear, Mod Ref, Skies are Blue, Elan, Wishlist, Fate, Emory Park and Staccato, among others. The D’Amelio booth could attract a good amount of attention. The brand has built-in social media strength, thanks to cofounders Charli and Dixie D’Amelio.

Miami has been gaining ground among fashion retailers in the past six months or so. In the spring, Ralph Lauren debuted a Miami Design District concept store, while Dior Men opened a unit there earlier this summer. Kith, Ami Paris and Acne Studios are also relative retail newcomers to the city. And Michael Kors opened a lifestyle store at the Aventura Mall just outside of Miami. Staud has reportedly secured a lease for a new location at Bal Harbour Shops. Last month, DJ Khaled and Snipes unveiled a concept store.