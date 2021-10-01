Magnolia Bakery Partners With New York or Nowhere for Clothing Line

Magnolia Bakery is partnering with New York-based clothing company New York or Nowhere for a clothing line that will launch Saturday.

The collaboration plans a pop-up launch event Saturday at the Magnolia Bakery at 401 Bleecker Street in New York.

Inspired by elements from Magnolia Bakery’s Bleecker Street location, items will range from tote bags and T-shirts to an art print and a sweatsuit.

“It’s a dream to collaborate with such an iconic New York institution that is beloved by locals and tourists alike. Magnolia Bakery has been the cornerstone of celebration for New Yorkers and we are honored to build out a collection inspired by their signature motifs and pastel adornments combined with NYON’s popular trademark iconography,” said Elizabeth Eswein, cofounder of New York or Nowhere. “Topping it off with our very own New York or Nowhere Cupcake, we couldn’t be more excited for everyone to experience this bucket-list moment alongside us at Magnolia Bakery’s West Village location on the corner of West 11th and Bleecker Street.”

Starting Saturday, all items will be available at newyorkornowhere.com. They will also be sold in limited quantities at Magnolia Bakery Saturday only. The hoodie is $105; sweatpants are $85; T-shirts are $55; the long-sleeved shirt is $65; hats are $40; the print is $75, and the postcards are $20.