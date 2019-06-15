ALL TOGETHER NOW: Talk about diversity– Ermenegildo Zegna’s guest list was as varied as can be.

In addition to Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Quincy Taylor Brown, the front row included Chinese singer Wang Ziyi; Egyptian actor Mena Massoud, protagonist of the 2019 remake of “Aladdin;” German-Spanish actor Daniel Brühl, the main character in the Netflix series “The Alienist;” American football player Victor Cruz; Thai actor Nine Naphat; Chilean actor, dancer and singer Jorge Lopez; British model and actor Ben Hardy from “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and British actor Will Poulter, as well as Joan Smalls.

Ali was wearing a Zegna suit when he won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Green Book,” and the actor said he has “had a nice relationship working together [with the Italian men’s wear brand] for two years.” Asked about upcoming movie roles, he laughed and said he was “working on working, putting together some nice projects.” Could an ad campaign with Zegna be in the pipeline? “Potentially,” he demurred.