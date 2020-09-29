SAFE DISTANCE: Celebrities may be thin on the ground this fashion season, but Maisie Williams was raring to return to the front row — social distancing and all.

The “Game of Thrones” star took in the Coperni show on Tuesday, day two of Paris Fashion Week, wearing a black mask to go with her black leather jacket. The show took place on the top floor of the Tour Montparnasse skyscraper, the tallest building in Paris, where black plastic chairs had been set out at broad intervals.

“Honestly, I think the changes that have had to be made for people to come back are really refreshing. It’s nice to not be so busy, and everyone’s really respectful of personal space. That’s kind of the dream at a fashion show. All of the edits that have been made are just perfect. It makes the whole viewing experience so much better, so I’m really happy with this new normal,” Williams said.

Even though a light drizzle broke out just before the start of the show, the actress was happy to be back at physical events (she also took in the Dior show later the same day).

“I think it’s nice to be able to have people in the physical. There’s something about connecting with a live audience that’s, like, really magical. But I think with technology now, it can be done both ways. I don’t think people should shy away from connecting with technology to show their collections,” she said.

Currently on screens in “The New Mutants,” Williams said her work prospects remain unclear. “I know that the virus is spiking again, so the future’s pretty uncertain, but hopefully by the end of this year I can do something,” she said.