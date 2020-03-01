DOUBLE TROUBLE: Maisie Williams and Reuben Selby obviously got the memo about his-and-hers dressing at Thom Browne: The pair turned out with matching vivid blue eye makeup and pastel check suits.

“We wanted to dye his hair blue, but we couldn’t find any bleach because all the shops were shut,” said the actress, who remained mum about what she has on the cards in coming months.

Artist Chloe Wise paired her black and white tweed suit with a boned bodice. “I’m wearing a corset and it’s really uncomfortable,” she confided.

Playing the reporter with her smartphone, she went on to pretend to film interviews with fellow guests, who included Janelle Monáe, Michèle Lamy and Jeremy O. Harris. “I’m going to interview you while you interview me,” she laughed.