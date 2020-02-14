New York Fashion Week has come and gone, but Maison Atia’s Chloe Mendel and Gustave Maisonrouge have some innovative plans to attract attention.

The pair have launched MA by Maison Atia, a 100 percent sustainable line of faux fur outerwear made from recycled water bottles and plant-based fibers. Geared for shoppers under age 45, the compact collection is priced to be more attainable than the brand’s signature collection. Offered in vibrant colors like yellow, pale blue and red, the coats retail for $850 and under. There are also collared jackets at $475 and vests with graphic linings at $325.

The selection is meant to be “easy, fun styles that will not be found anywhere else,” Mendel said. There are also hand-cut bucket hats, headbands and little bags made from the leftover materials from production “to be as close to zero-waste as possible,” Mendel said. “We wanted to have a line that was more accessible and more toward a younger client. Looking at the values of a younger customer, sustainability is a hot topic and price point is always important for younger customers.”

The faux fur company has also launched a pink label consisting of three hand-embroidered styles with such designs as dragonflies. To keep those looks ultra-exclusive, only three of each style will be produced. The endeavor magnifies the technical skills that the company has, Mendel said.

Primarily a direct-to-consumer brand, Maison Atia also is sold via Neiman Marcus and “loves doing specialty items with retailers, even boutiques. It is really to make things feel special with our partnerships. We work hard with our retailers. We went to every Neiman Marcus — we did events…We really make sure that the founders are involved with everything.”

The core Maison Atia collection has 35 styles including animal prints — cheetah, zebra, lynx — and solids in capelets, jackets and coats. There is also the classics Seventies feel with a little Thirties undertone that the label is known for. There are pops of colors inspired by the artist Robert Indiana that are used in both the core line and the diffusion one. Maison Atia’s best-selling sheared faux mink is now offered in chocolate and navy. Mendel said of the bestsellers, “Really lightweight, easy to travel with, they don’t wrinkle — a lot of women roll them up and take them to Aspen.”

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Maison Atia has a pop-up at the Baccarat Hotel in New York and a mini runway presentation will be held during afternoon tea. The label will be playing up magenta, red, white and Bordeaux-colored styles. Mendel and Maisonrouge show their collection at the hotel each season, and they recently designed faux fur chairs for the Midtown Manhattan hotel’s diners.

On Saturday, Mendel will do a meet-and-greet at Neiman Marcus in Chicago, where several NBA families are expected since they are in town for All-Star weekend. Mendel will be off to Bulgari in Beverly Hills on March 5 to show some fall looks and to speak about sustainability and animal welfare with Eastwood Ranch’s Allison Eastwood as part of a salon series. Bulgari will donate 10 percent of sales to the Eastwood Ranch that day, Mendel said. Through its #Buyacoatsaveapuppy program with PAWS Chicago, Maison Atia ensures that for every coat sold one homeless puppy or kitten is transported to a no-kill shelter.