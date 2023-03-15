Maison Atia Expands RTW Assortment for Fall 2023

For the fall season, Maison Atia, the modern luxury faux fur label by Chloe Mendel (daughter of Gilles Mendel) and Gustave Maisonrouge is expanding its offering of ready-to-wear alongside its signature sustainable outerwear.

“The brand’s doing well and we knew we had to take the next step and grow. We had the opportunity to partner with Hurel, which is an incredible couture mill in Paris, and work with their archives to bring them to life. We’re a sustainable brand and are continuing that with craftsmanship and luxury. We found these incredible velvets, Lurex, gold lace and created dresses that are meant to be worn for evening or high day, are versatile in the closet, and are not only beautiful but at a really good price. These dresses, with these fabrics, would retail for a high luxury price because it’s the mill that provides for those designers, but we’re offering under $1,300, with a starting price of $650. It’s about having luxury at a price-point that people can access and enjoy,” Mendel told WWD of the new ready-to-wear styles, which were made from the upcycled, recycled and deastock fabrications, and debuted presentation-style during New York Fashion Week. The collection’s faux fur offering is priced $595 up to $1,650, with dresses ranging from $650 to $1,285.

A look from Maison Atia fall 2023.

“Craftsmanship as well,” Masonrouge said. “While the mill is Parisian based, and as the inspiration for the collection, everything was developed and will be made here in New York City as well.”

Key ready-to-wear styles for fall included elegant cocktail dresses, like the Scorpio black chiffon dress with Lurex cheetah motifs or two Pisces silk velvet slipdresses in sea blue or plum hues, which were often seen styled beneath the brand’s new takes on its signature, luxe faux-fur outerwear. For instance, a Libra floral mini beneath a fluffy baby pink jacket or elongated version in camel with white lacing.

“I believe in an effortlessly chic lifestyle; it’s about mixing high and low to create a world of your own. This season was about how to make the world of Maison Atia, now that we have the opportunity to style a full look,” Mendel said, adding her father mentored her throughout the fall collection.