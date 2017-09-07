Maison Margiela Artisanal is popping up at Maxfield on Sept. 8. The installation at the retail emporium’s Jean Prouvé house will showcase 13 looks from the fall “Artisanal” collection, designed by creative director John Galliano. The curated exhibit offers a behind-the-scenes view of Galliano’s creative process for Maison Margiela and transports the viewer to the mason on Rue Saint-Maur, where Galliano works with his team and atelier in an old historic schoolhouse.

The haute couture looks, juxtaposed with inspiration elements from the atelier, explore empowerment and enchantment, as well as the power of looking at the past and present through a lens of transformation, with both handmade tradition and new technologies. Materials include traditional wool, organza, silk and chiffon alongside leather, feathers and crystals. Building on the filtrage method, layering is used to build images. Also used is décortiqué, or the reduction of a garment to its core, and trompe l’oeil elements. The pieces are displayed alongside accessories such as chrome necklaces that emphasize the garment’s necklines and headpieces that trace the profile of the face. Crystal pieces outline the frame of bras and pearls form a cage top.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 21 and opens on Thursday, Sept. 7 with a cocktail reception for expected guests including China Chow, Camila Alves McConaughey and Chriselle Lim.

A full offering of the fall ready-to-wear and accessories collections will be available for purchase within the Maxfield store. In addition, the house created a special limited-edition T-shirt exclusive to Maxfield that was inspired by Look 7 of the spring collection, which will also be on display inside the store. Featuring an animated face motif, it draws on the selfie filters found on social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat. The design reflects the house’s message that “glamour requires an audience.” The T-shirt retails for $390.