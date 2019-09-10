Building on positive momentum and a long-term strategy to develop its retail network, Maison Margiela confirmed that it plans to open toward the end of October a 2,000-square-foot flagship at 1 Crosby Street in Manhattan’s SoHo.

The flagship will offer Maison Margiela women’s, men’s and accessories collections and be located in a high-profile piece of real estate on Crosby Street and the northeast corner of Howard Street, with 80 feet of frontage, and 25 feet of frontage, respectively.

The Paris-based luxury house reportedly signed a multiyear lease for the space, which has a 1,500-square-foot lower level that can be used for selling.

The SoHo flagship will be Margiela’s third boutique in Manhattan, with a store for MM6, the brand’s contemporary collection, on Grand Street, and an existing Margiela unit on Greenwich Street, which will continue to operate, the company said. The SoHo flagship will become the brand’s sixth location in the U.S., with stores also in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Miami.

Crosby and Howard Streets are at the nexus of SoHo’s edgier businesses. Rick Owens is across from 1 Crosby Street, while BDDW, and the Nomo SoHo Hotel are next door. Neighbors on Howard Street include The Smile, Opening Ceremony Men, Reformation and 11 Howard Hotel.

