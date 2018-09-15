HOUSE CALLS: Divna Susa, communications director at J.W. Anderson since 2015, is trading artsy dresses and Converse sneakers for a white lab coat: She starts Monday at Maison Margiela as its communication director.

The seasoned public relations executive started her career at Franca Soncini in Milan, and has also worked for PR Consulting in Paris and Karla Otto in London. She has done communication planning for the likes of Jacquemus, Vionnet, Swarovski and Bouchra Jarrar.

Susa’s successor at J.W. Anderson has yet to be named.