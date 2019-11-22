LONDON — Maison Michel, the Chanel-owned milliner, is building on the rapid expansion it has seen over the past few years with a flagship set to open in London’s Mayfair, WWD has learned.

The store, located at 26 Conduit Street, will replace the brand’s Burlington Arcade unit, a smaller space it has operated since 2014.

“We wanted to stay in Mayfair, but with a larger space to display our collections and where we can offer the best possible service to all our customers. The new boutique also has much better visibility from the street,” said a company spokesperson, who pointed to the quick growth across the U.S. and Asia.

“London is a key market for Maison Michel. In London there are both local customers who are highly educated in terms of hat-making and millinery as well as a dynamic and diverse international clientele.”

The store, which spans 538 square feet, is located near Sotheby’s, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood and the Westbury Hotel. It’s set to open early next month.

The brand will debut a new boutique concept to coincide with the London opening. The concept will focus on playing with contrasts — just like its signature black-and-white hat boxes.

In January, a new, limited-edition capsule collection dubbed Legacy Parade will launch at the London boutique before being rolled out globally.

Also in the works for next year is the refurbishment of the brand’s Paris flagship on Rue Cambon and the launch of pop-up concepts in China and Korea.