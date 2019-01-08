MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Maison Rabih Kayrouz joins the select club of haute couture houses.

The Lebanese designer was granted the haute couture tag at a meeting of a commission of France’s Industry Ministry held at the French Couture Federation on Dec. 3, the federation said Tuesday.

After being elected guest member in 2016, Maison Rabih Kayrouz is now one of the 17 fashion houses that are officially on the haute couture calendar, including established labels such as Dior and Chanel as well as relative newcomers like Alexandre Vauthier and Alexis Mabille.

There are 13 guest members on the couture calendar this January, including Balmain. The brand is returning to the couture calendar for the first time in 16 years.

The couture shows are to take place from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.