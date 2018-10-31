LONDON CALLING: Maje is planting its flag on one of London’s most coveted shopping arteries with the opening on Nov. 9 of its new flagship on Regent Street.

Spanning two levels with 2,150 square feet of selling space, the boutique inside the Heddon House building sits between Watches of Switzerland and Karl Lagerfeld. It will include a private space for styling sessions for VIP customers.

“We opened our first store in London seven years ago. Today marks an important step for the maison, to be present in a location such as Regent Street, at the very heart of international fashion,” said Judith Milgrom, founder and artistic director of the French contemporary brand.

The space will feature bleached natural oak floors, multicolored Indian silk carpets and accents of light pink marble. The walls will be embellished with a signature gold leaf strip.

Isabelle Guichot, chief executive officer of Maje, noted the location was one of the city’s main tourist spots. “Ideally located at the core of the city and visited by local clientele as much as by tourists from around the world, it is a strategic go-to address that gives Maje the opportunity to spread its Parisian DNA…,” she said.