Maje to Pop Up at Surf Lodge to Promote Summer Paradise Capsule

The shop will be open from June 1 to 5 at the hotel in Montauk, N.Y.

Courtesy
Courtesy

Maje has found a novel way to introduce its Summer Paradise capsule collection. The French contemporary women’s label is partnering with Surf Lodge in Montauk, N.Y., on a pop-up that will be open from Wednesday to June 5 at the trendy hotel and party spot.

The shop is intended to offer a taste of the capsule that was imagined on a beach and offers colorful summer pieces that reflect a laid-back mood. There’s also a pool table outside that features similar patterns to those found on the clothing and accessories. The line retails for an average of $275 for the accessories and $325 for the ready-to-wear.

Courtesy
Courtesy

Paul Griffin, chief executive officer of Maje North America, said, “We wanted to partner with a brand that understood our vision and would help us to execute it and they were equally excited to partner as part of their summer pop-up series.”

The shop is only the second pop-up that Maje has ever opened. The first was also in Montauk, at Gurney’s, another Hamptons hot spot, which celebrated the brand’s M bag. But that was back in 2016.

“Now we’re bringing the brand back to Montauk,” he said. “Surf Lodge is an iconic location and there are great synergies between them and our capsule. And the vibe out there is perfect.”

Although Griffin hopes that the shop will result in strong sales, he said the primary reason for partnering with Surf Lodge is to build awareness for the Maje brand and the Summer Paradise collection. “It’s an opportunity to get in front of the unique clientele in the Montauk area. We have no points of distribution there so we’re interested to see how it resonates in this market.”

A look from the Maje Summer Paradise collection.
A look from the Maje Summer Paradise collection. Courtesy

Maje does operate 18 freestanding stores, 35 in-store shops and five outlets in the U.S. and sells in top retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Nordstrom. He said the U.S. represents about 30 percent of the brand’s business and is “a very important market for us.”

“This season, we just launched a rental platform, Maje Forward, and I imagine we will build a resale platform next year as part of our sustainability efforts,” Griffin said.

But for now, the focus is on the Maje x Surf Lodge pop-up.

As part of the plan for the event, Griffin said the company will be hosting a “talent weekend” for 10 influencers and editors from the U.S., and four from Paris who will be staying at the Surf Lodge and invited to an intimate dinner on June 4 to celebrate the capsule.

“Big brand moments like this have a meaningful impact on global brand awareness,” Griffin said.

Maje is part of SMCP, which is also the parent of Sandro, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac.

