Call it the Fenty effect.
While Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty shined a light on the importance of makeup brands offering inclusive shade ranges for their complexion products, many other brands have joined in on the effort, creating foundation shades in more than 50 different skin tones.
Rihanna first launched Fenty Beauty in fall 2017 with 40 foundation shades of the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation. Roughly a year and a half later, the singer has expanded the range to 50 shades and has introduced a complementary concealer also in 50 shades.
New to the market, Uoma Beauty, created by Sharon Chuter, a former executive at LVMH, Revlon and L’Oréal, is launching in the spring at Selfridges and Ulta Beauty with a 51-shade foundation as its hero product.
After facing controversy over its small — and primarily light — shade range for its Face Tape Foundation, Tarte expanded the shade range to 50 skin tones earlier this year. The foundation was introduced after the success of its concealer, Shape Tape, which comes in 30 shades.
Here, a closer look at nine makeup brands that offer foundation in more than 50 skin tones.
Il Makiage
Woke Up Like This Flawless Base Foundation, $44 in 50 shades.
Jouer Cosmetics
Essential High Coverage Crème Foundation, $38 in 50 shades.
Tarte
Face Tape Foundation, $39 in 50 shades.
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $42 in 50 shades.
Uoma Beauty
Say What 2-in-1 Customized Complexion Solution Foundation, $29 in 51 shades.
Estée Lauder
Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation, $42 in 56 shades.
Clinique
Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15, $29 in 56 shades.
Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation, $30 in 60 shades.
Morphe
Fluidity Full-Coverage Foundation, $18 in 60 shades.
