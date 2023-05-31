The Making of Beyoncé’s Alexander McQueen ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Look

LONDON — Beyoncé was red-hot in a rouge Alexander McQueen ensemble for the second of five London performances of her “Renaissance World Tour.”

Inspired by look 41 from the fashion house’s fall 2023 collection, the custom-made style was composed of an embroidered red dress and gloves, and paired with metallic red boots.

Beyoncé wearing Alexander McQueen for her second London performance. Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Selected by stylist Shiona Turini, the dress and gloves featured hand-embroidered bugle beading, which twinkled under the stage lights as the singer performed.

This is not the first fall 2023 inspired McQueen look Beyoncé has worn for her world tour; previously she wore a heavily silver beaded jumpsuit from the label to the opening of her tour.

The fall 2023 collection, like its pre-fall 2023 campaign that debuted earlier this month, placed emphasis on the power and elegance that comes with sartorialism.

Look 41 of Alexander McQueen’s AW 2023 collection. Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

“It feels smart in the times we live in; you want to feel put together and strong against such chaos,” creative director Sarah Burton said of the brand’s fall collection.

Beyoncé is the latest to join in on Burton’s power dressing portfolio.

For the May 6 coronation service, Catherine, Princess of Wales, donned a long white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain.

Beyoncé wearing Alexander McQueen for her second London performance. Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

The “Renaissance World Tour” kicked off in Stockholm on May 10, and has seen Beyoncé sport looks from Loewe, Mugler, Alexander McQueen and David Koma.

Sparkles and metallics have been a mainstay, with searches for “silver bodysuit” and “silver corset” rising 42 percent and 669 percent, respectively, since the first night of the tour.

Overall, the search term for “Renaissance tour outfits” has increased by 658 percent.