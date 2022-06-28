×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 28, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

How a Creative Agency Is Helping Luxury Brands to Understand the Metaverse

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Fashion

Valentino Couture Show in Rome a Way to Give Back to the City

Amazon Reveals ‘Making the Cut’ Season Three Designers, Premiere Date

The fashion competition show hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn is returning this summer.

Making the Cut Season Three
"Making the Cut" season three James Clark/Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s “Making the Cut” is returning for its third season.

The streaming service revealed on Tuesday that the upcoming season of the fashion competition show hosted and produced by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will return on Aug. 19 with a new group of 10 fashion designers from across the world.

As in past seasons, the winner will receive a $1 million prize and mentorship from Amazon Fashion. Additionally, viewers will be able to shop limited-edition collections of the winning looks from each episode.

Here, WWD breaks down everything you need to know about Amazon’s “Making the Cut” season three. Read on for more.

When is “Making the Cut” premiering?

“Making the Cut” season three will debut on Aug. 19.

Who are the “Making the Cut” hosts?

Executive producers Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are returning as hosts. The duo famously worked together for years on their previous fashion competition show, “Project Runway.”

Who are the “Making the Cut” judges? 

Actress and House of Harlow 1960 designer Nicole Richie and Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott are returning as the shows permanent judges. Each week will also see a rotating list of guest judges, including the likes of musicians Chloe x Halle, celebrity fashion stylist Jason Bolden and TikTok influencer and model Wisdom Kaye, among others.

Who are the ten fashion designers competing?

The 10 fashion designers competing include Ciara Chyanne Morgan, Curtis Cassell, Emily Bargeron, Gabriella Meyer, Georgia Hardinge, Jeanette Limas, Markantoine Lynch-Boisvert, Rafael Chaouiche, Sienna Li and Yannik Zamboni.

The designers are coming together from different parts of the world from countries like the U.S., Switzerland, Brazil, Canada and England.

Can I shop the show’s winning designs?

Yes, each week limited editions of the winning look from each episode will be available to purchase through Amazon Fashion’s “Making the Cut” online store.

What does the “Making the Cut” winner receive?

The winner of “Making the Cut” will receive a $1 million prize and mentorship from Amazon Fashion. The winning designer will also have the opportunity to co-create a fashion collection with Amazon Fashion and launch their existing brand in the Amazon Fashion store. 

When do episodes of “Making the Cut” come out?

Two episodes will drop each week, with the season concluding on Sept. 9.

How can I watch “Making the Cut?”

“Making the Cut” season three will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

