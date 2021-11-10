×
Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Activist, Announces Marriage to Asser Malik

The activist announced on her social media accounts that she got married.

Malala Yousafzai announces marriage
Malala Yousafzai AP

Malala Yousafzai announced that she has married her boyfriend Asser Malik.

On Tuesday, the Nobel laureate posted photos from her wedding day on her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The images show Yousafzai and Malik, as well as their families, together celebrating an Islamic ceremony called nikkah in Birmingham, England.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” the Pakistani activist wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

Yousafzai wore a traditional pink suit, which included a kurta and dupatta that she wore over her head, and kept her accessories minimal while her husband opted for a simple suit.

Malik is an operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board and a native of Lahore, Pakistan. Though it is unknown how long the couple have been together, they have reportedly known each other since 2019.

The 24-year-old became well-known for her activism against the Taliban’s efforts to ban girls from attending school. In 2012, when she was 15, Yousafzai was shot in the head by a member of the Taliban in an assassination attempt in retaliation for her activism. She was later flown to England to receive treatment.

After she recovered, Yousafzai remained an outspoken advocate for education. In 2014, she won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, which made her the youngest recipient of the prize.

In 2017, she enrolled in Oxford University to study philosophy, politics and economics and graduated last year.

READ MORE HERE:

