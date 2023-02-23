×
Malbon Golf to Host Youth Design Competition to Promote the Game

The brand is partnering with Youth on Course to redesign its logo and create merchandise whose proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit.

Malbon Golf
The Me and Buckets design competition is open to youth 18 and under. courtesy

Malbon Golf, the buzzy sports brand, is doing its part to draw young people into the game.

Malbon, which has collaborated with brands as varied as New Balance, Spyder and Budweiser, is now teaming with Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring youth have access to play, work and learn through golf, to stage a design competition.

Participants will be tasked with redesigning Malbon’s Buckets logo — a golf ball wearing a hat — and the winner’s original artwork will be featured on Malbon apparel, hats and golf accessories that will launch globally in September. Proceeds from the sale of that merchandise will be donated to Youth on Course and the winner and a chaperone will be flown to a 100 Hole Hike event in the fall to show off the design.

Submissions will be reviewed by a judging panel led by Malbon founder Stephen Malbon, along with other creatives in the golf industry.

The Me & Buckets contest is open to anyone age 18 and under and submissions are due by March 20.

“Authenticity and creativity is a driving force behind Malbon Golf and this partnership is helping to provide today’s youth with the opportunity to showcase their talent and personality,” Malbon said. “We can’t wait to see Buckets reimagined and are excited to select a winner that will be celebrated and seen on courses and golfers everywhere.”

“Maya Angelou, the late poet, dancer, singer, activist and scholar expressed that ‘You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.’ Every shot in golf provides an opportunity to think creatively and I’m excited for all of our YOC members and any young person who wants to participate, to continue developing their creativity by putting their own spin on Buckets,” said Michael Lowe, vice president of programs for Youth on Course.

