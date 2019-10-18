Mary Alice Malone’s luxury shoe designs have been photographed on countless Hollywood women. Just recently, her label — Malone Souliers — has been worn by Patricia Clarkson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Anna Kendrick, Ava DuVernay and Anne Hathaway. Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, too, is a fan.

“I’ve loved this brand for longer than I knew how to pronounce it,” Hammer said on Thursday night. She was co-host for the evening at Los Angeles’ Eric Buterbaugh Perfumery and Gallery, where Malone unveiled a red carpet capsule collection.

“It’s perfect for award season,” Hammer said of the line, which features seven white and satin heels — including a platform, a first for Malone Souliers. (The items, however, are “not slated to be for retail at this time,” shared the brand). Married to actor Armie Hammer, Elizabeth, a TV personality and business owner (Texas-based Bird Bakery), is no stranger to a red carpet. Whether she’s in front of a camera or not, she’s often in heels, she said, despite her height. “I’m 5’10”, and my husband is 6’5″.”

“I’m never a flat girl,” she continued. “And honestly, I don’t care about comfort — although, they are comfortable,” she quickly added, pointing to her feet. She had paired a Silvia Tcherassi ensemble with Malone Souliers’ heeled “Marguerite” slide mules.

Malone, in contrast, always has comfort in mind.

“I believe shoes should be functional before they can be beautiful,” said the designer, who divides her time between her home in Florida and Italy, where the footwear is made. (They generally range in price between $578 and $1,092). The cocktail party, which also showcased Malone’s debut men’s collection, brought out actresses Marta Pozzan, Mía Maestro and stylists Jessica Paster, Maryam Malakpour and Angela Fink. “Ultimately, I just want to make really beautiful shoes that celebrate women. It has to be the right amount of sexy, unfussy, just super sleek and, of course, comfortable.”

The new designs, featuring metallic nappa, are a blank canvas. Malone, who was recently welcomed as a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, shared that they were created to be customized.

“They’re dyeable to match the red carpet dresses,” added Malone, who wore a floral Dolce & Gabbana number and pink mules. “…We’re hoping to be seen under the long dresses.”