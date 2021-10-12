×
Maluma, Madonna Cover Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians Special Issue

The two artists interview one another for the first cover of the magazine’s Musicians on Musicians issue.

Madonna, Maluma Rolling Stone Cover
Maluma and Madonna for Rolling Stone. Ricardo Gomes

Maluma and Madonna are diving deep into their musical careers.

For Rolling Stone’s third annual Musicians on Musicians issue, Maluma and Madonna sat down for a one-on-one interview discussing their lives and musical careers thus far. The two were photographed at the Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg before they sat down to talk.

Madonna wore pieces including a vintage black wool coat dress from Givenchy by Alexander McQueen, leather driving gloves by Chanel and boots by Miu Miu while Maluma donned a leather jacket by Amiri, a turtleneck by Prada and jeans by Dior.

The two discuss their inspiration for music, Madonna’s new “Madame X” concert film and upcoming biopic, their work together on their 2019 collaboration “Medellin,” traveling, horses and more.

“You’re currently writing a film about your life. How was the process for you, reliving all those experiences?” Maluma asked Madonna about her upcoming biopic.

“Writing my script is the most draining, challenging experience I’ve ever had. It’s kind of like psychotherapy in a way, because I have to remember every detail from my childhood till now,” she answered. “Remembering all the things that made me decide to be who I am, my journey as an artist, my decision to leave Michigan to go to New York, all the things that happened to me when I was young and naive, my relationships with my family and friends, watching many of my friends die — sometimes, I have writing sessions where I go to bed and I just want to cry. You know what I mean?

“The thing is, I realize I forgot a lot of things, and reliving, digging deep, trying to recall emotions that I felt in certain moments, both joyful and traumatic experiences.…I realize I’ve lived a crazy life,” she said.

Madonna, Maluma Rolling Stone Cover
Maluma and Madonna for Rolling Stone. Ricardo Gomes

The two also discuss what inspires their music the most, with Maluma saying his family and his hometown of Medellín, Colombia. Madonna echoed his sentiments, saying her own family and life experiences greatly affect how she writes her music.

“I would say my family. They’re a big, big inspiration. My country, my Latin roots. I remember when I was, like, 12 years old, and all these dreams started,” Maluma said. “I wanted to be a singer, I wanted to sing about all the things I was living, even though I was 12 years old. I just wanted to sing to my mom, my dad and my sister, and that was a beautiful thing that I don’t want to lose.”

“I would say the same thing. I’m very inspired by my children, my family, my experiences in life, love, loss, betrayal,” Madonna replied. “The things that happen to us as humans — that’s what inspires me, I guess. The struggle.”

Maluma and Madonna are the first of 10 pairings as part of Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue. Throughout the week, the publication will continue to reveal the remaining covers and pairings. The print issue will hit newsstands in November.

Read the full Rolling Stone cover story with Madonna and Maluma here.

READ MORE HERE:

Madonna Takes ‘Madame X’ to Harlem for an Intimate Evening

Madonna Releases Madame X Fashion Collection

EXCLUSIVE: Balmain Launches Collaboration With Maluma

