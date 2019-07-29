From drag queens to dream closets, Klarna, the Swedish alternative payments provider counting more than 130,000 merchants in its network is making, yet another, “quirky” imprint on U.S. shoppers through partnering with Man Repeller and Showfields.

On the evening of July 29, Klarna convenes editor picks (clothes, shoes and accessories) from the Man Repeller staff at Showfields located on 11 Bond Street in New York. The live, shoppable “collaborative pop-up” experience will utilize Klarna’s “shop now and pay later” payment tools, so customers can checkout in four equal installments, which are collected bi-weekly with no interest or fees.

Tapping Man Repeller’s 3 million-strong community base, the shop will include Man Repeller’s own accessories collection, Repeller, as well as brands chosen by the team including eyewear designers Coco and Breezy; handcrafted leather footwear brand, M.Gemi, and bohemian and vintage-style label, Planet Blue.

As noted in the press statement, Klarna’s “unconventional method” aims to provides shoppers “the thrill of finding a hidden gem, discovering a new brand, and getting the perfect piece to showcase self-expression and individual style.”

The pop-up is another in the company’s suite of next-gen experiential partnerships that focuses on themes of individuality and self-expression through shopping. Prior, Klarna hosted its “Shop Like a Queen” series during June in celebration of Pride Month — partnering with drag queen stars.

Claiming to be the largest alternative payment provider in the U.S., Klarna’s merchant backlog includes the likes of Adidas, Sephora, Asos, Nike, Sonos, Ikea, H&M and others. The focus on experiences and collaboration, as part of a larger marketing strategy, fits into Klarna’s dejection of conventional financial institutional norms, instead finding the “fun” in a “smooth” shopping experience, during a highly competitive time for fintech.