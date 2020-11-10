LONDON — Burberry has unveiled its latest campaign featuring Manchester United’s lead striker Marcus Rashford.

“This campaign is about looking forward, looking to the future; inspired by youth, it brings together a community of different talents and worlds as one. United by passion, commitment and love, this campaign is a celebration of their dreams, of exploring and of always going beyond,” said Riccardo Tisci, chief creative officer of Burberry.

“I’m honored that Burberry can partner with Marcus Rashford and amazing organizations around the world to give back to the next generation, allowing them to explore their dreams. And I wanted to take that concept — of exploring beyond — to express a real sense of freedom in the campaign. It’s all about that fearless spirit and imagination when pushing boundaries, something that we hold so close to our hearts at Burberry,” he added.

The brand teamed with Rashford earlier to help charities that support young people in the U.K. and across the world. In the U.K., the company said it continues to provide donations to FareShare, which will fund hundreds of thousands of meals to be distributed across 11,000 charities and community groups.

Rashford said the brand shared his vision in bettering local communities through investment into youth centers, which plays a pivotal role in the childhood of many, especially in underprivileged areas.

“Burberry has led with action rather than words and the impact of this move will be felt for generations to come. I’m thrilled with the outcome and proud to call Burberry my partner,” he added.

The stills are photographed by Rafael Pavarotti and styled by Ibrahim Kamara. Burberry said the imagery, which highlights the brand’s trenchcoats, diamond-quilted barn jackets and hooded puffer jackets made from recycled nylon, “celebrates the community around Burberry: blurring boundaries, crossing divides, bringing people together.”

The campaign also comes with a fashion film. Created in collaboration with Megaforce, directed by Katelin Arizmendi and choreographed by (LA)Horde, it features four dancers — Kevin Bago, Robinson Cassarino, Chantel Foo and Zhané Samuels — exploring a modern reconfigured British landscape, journeying from city to sea.