Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree’s New Spring Campaign for Its Easter Collection

THIS IS US: Mandy Moore, who is Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador, will front the brand’s new spring campaign, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons, Gus and Ozzie.

Photographed by Jenna Jones, the campaign marks the third consecutive season that Gymboree has collaborated with the 38-year-old actress, singer and philanthropist.

The spring campaign gives an intimate look at Moore’s new family of four, and celebrates the spring season and Easter holiday together in a brand video titled, “Our Story.” Narrated by Moore, the campaign illustrates the magical essence of what the Easter season is all about: family, love and celebration.

Moore, who had to cut short her tour promoting her album “In Real Life,” gave birth to their second son, Ozzie, last October.

Bunny-ear headband accessories, embroidered details and made-to-match styles are sprinkled throughout the campaign. The brand offers clothing ranging in sizes newborn to adult XXL, ranging in price from $7 to $79.95.

“As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face,” said Moore. “I am honored to be Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador. With this being our third season working together, I am such a fan of the brand’s quality products and ethos, especially its mission to give back to children and families.”

Gymboree continues to work with Delivering Good, the nonprofit organization, and this season will donate clothing to hundreds of children and families across the country.

Breaking Thursday, the campaign will run across social media platforms and on the Gymboree website. All collection pieces will be available online, along with Gymboree’s Amazon storefront.

Moore, who starred in the NBC family drama series, “This is Us,” from 2016 to 2022, helped curate the collection pieces for both adult and children’s offerings.