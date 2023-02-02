×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Is Collaborating With Disney

Fashion

Marni RTW Fall 2023

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree’s New Spring Campaign for Its Easter Collection

The campaign was photographed by Jenna Jones.

Mandy Moore poses with her family in Gymboree spring campaign.
Mandy Moore poses with her family for Gymboree's new spring campaign. courtesy photo

THIS IS US: Mandy Moore, who is Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador, will front the brand’s new spring campaign, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons, Gus and Ozzie.

Photographed by Jenna Jones, the campaign marks the third consecutive season that Gymboree has collaborated with the 38-year-old actress, singer and philanthropist.

The spring campaign gives an intimate look at Moore’s new family of four, and celebrates the spring season and Easter holiday together in a brand video titled, “Our Story.” Narrated by Moore, the campaign illustrates the magical essence of what the Easter season is all about: family, love and celebration.

Related Galleries

Moore, who had to cut short her tour promoting her album “In Real Life,” gave birth to their second son, Ozzie, last October.

Mandy Moore and her family in new Gymboree spring campaign.

Bunny-ear headband accessories, embroidered details and made-to-match styles are sprinkled throughout the campaign. The brand offers clothing ranging in sizes newborn to adult XXL, ranging in price from $7 to $79.95.

“As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face,” said Moore. “I am honored to be Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador. With this being our third season working together, I am such a fan of the brand’s quality products and ethos, especially its mission to give back to children and families.”

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, along with their sons, Gus and Ozzie.

Gymboree continues to work with Delivering Good, the nonprofit organization, and this season will donate clothing to hundreds of children and families across the country.

Breaking Thursday, the campaign will run across social media platforms and on the Gymboree website. All collection pieces will be available online, along with Gymboree’s Amazon storefront.

Moore, who starred in the NBC family drama series, “This is Us,” from 2016 to 2022, helped curate the collection pieces for both adult and children’s offerings.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mandy Moore Fronts Gymboree's Spring Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad