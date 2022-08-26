Mandy Moore Dazzles in Alexandre Vauthier Dress for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Mandy Moore had a standout fashion moment during her latest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

On Thursday, the singer-actress sat down and spoke to the show’s guest host Simu Liu while Jimmy Kimmel was off for the summer. She wore a black form-fitting, long-sleeved dress with an asymmetric hem by Alexandre Vauthier paired with jewelry by Anita Ko. She styled her brown hair in a wet, slicked-back look and kept her makeup simple.

She was styled by Kevin Michael Ericson, who also works with Hannah Einbinder, Judith Light and Sophia Bush.

During their conversation, the two discussed Moore’s latest album, “In Real Life,” which was released in May, as well as how music has evolved since she released her first album in 1999, when she was 15.

The two also spoke about Moore being eight months pregnant with her second child with her husband Taylor Goldsmith. The two also share a son named Gus together.

Liu also asked about Moore shooting the final season of the hit NBC show “This Is Us,” in which the actress plays the lead role of Rebecca Pearson.

Mandy Moore on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

“To have touched audiences for so long with your character, how did it feel to shoot the last moments of the show?” Liu asked.

“Very emotional, I think, for all of us, ‘cause you know even on a film set it’s like you grow so close, you shared such intimate moments with this family, and six seasons of being with our crew and our cast, it was really hard to sort of say goodbye,” Moore said.

“This Is Us” premiered in 2016 and was an immediate commercial and critical success, nominated for numerous accolades including multiple Primetime Emmy Awards. The show’s final season premiered on Jan. 4 and concluded on May 24.

To conclude the segment, Liu asked Moore about one of her first movies, “A Walk to Remember,” which is based on one of Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novels and celebrates its 20th anniversary since its release this year.

“I had been in ‘The Princess Diaries’ but this was technically my first leading role, my first on-screen kiss with Shane [West], I was 16, I turned 17 while we were making the movie in Wilmington in North Carolina, which is where ‘Dawson’s Creek’ was shot,” Moore said. “I mean, there was a lot of teen romance cache in my orbit at that time.”