×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Looks With Rock Star Twists at MTV VMAs 2022

The Italian group won the award for Best Alternative Video of the Year.

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano
Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Måneskin brought their signature rock ‘n’ roll style to the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The Italian alternative group, which was nominated for three awards at Sunday night’s award show, attended the ceremony wearing matching black looks from Gucci. The group ultimately went on to win the award for Best Alternative Video of the Year. 

Frontman Damiano David walked the red carpet with his bandmates wearing a Gucci resort 2023 collection look that consisted of a black tulle, crystal-embellished cape paired with satin flare pants. He was joined by bassist Victoria De Angelis, who wore a Gucci resort 2023 one-shoulder black jersey embroidered top paired with black culottes; guitarist Thomas Raggi, who wore a Gucci fall 2022 ready-to-wear black and silver sequin checkered suit, and drummer Ethan Torchio, who wore a custom Gucci black tulle bustier top paired with black trousers. 

Related Galleries

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Måneskin has previously worked with Gucci and creative director Alessandro Michele in the past, appearing in the design house’s Gucci Aria campaign last year. 

The Italian alternative band came into the international spotlight last year when it won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Prior to their win, Måneskin spoke with WWD about their music career and their style. 

“We consider fashion as self-expression, and as a way of giving more strength to one’s message,” David said. “Especially in everyday life, it also helps to find one’s own identity and place in the world, by feeling comfortable with oneself.…In our case, maybe we express ourselves better with music, but [fashion] is something we care a lot about because giving the right aesthetic to a song strengthens its message.”

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Hot Summer Bags

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Rock Star

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad