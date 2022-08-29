Måneskin Wears Matching Gucci Looks With Rock Star Twists at MTV VMAs 2022

Måneskin brought their signature rock ‘n’ roll style to the 2022 MTV VMAs.

The Italian alternative group, which was nominated for three awards at Sunday night’s award show, attended the ceremony wearing matching black looks from Gucci. The group ultimately went on to win the award for Best Alternative Video of the Year.

Frontman Damiano David walked the red carpet with his bandmates wearing a Gucci resort 2023 collection look that consisted of a black tulle, crystal-embellished cape paired with satin flare pants. He was joined by bassist Victoria De Angelis, who wore a Gucci resort 2023 one-shoulder black jersey embroidered top paired with black culottes; guitarist Thomas Raggi, who wore a Gucci fall 2022 ready-to-wear black and silver sequin checkered suit, and drummer Ethan Torchio, who wore a custom Gucci black tulle bustier top paired with black trousers.

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Damiano David and Thomas Raggi of Måneskin at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022, in Newark, N.J. Bryan Bedder for Variety

Måneskin has previously worked with Gucci and creative director Alessandro Michele in the past, appearing in the design house’s Gucci Aria campaign last year.

The Italian alternative band came into the international spotlight last year when it won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Prior to their win, Måneskin spoke with WWD about their music career and their style.

“We consider fashion as self-expression, and as a way of giving more strength to one’s message,” David said. “Especially in everyday life, it also helps to find one’s own identity and place in the world, by feeling comfortable with oneself.…In our case, maybe we express ourselves better with music, but [fashion] is something we care a lot about because giving the right aesthetic to a song strengthens its message.”