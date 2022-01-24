Celebrities, Fashion Industry Mourns Manfred Thierry Mugler

The fashion world is again in mourning following Sunday night’s news that French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler, known for helping to define 1980s power dressing and creating fantastical celebrity looks, died. He was said to be 73.

His death follows that of André Leon Talley, who passed away on Jan. 18 also at the age of 73. Mugler’s death was revealed on his Instagram account and further details on cause of death were not revealed.

In addition to his power dressing, Mugler’s fashion designs were whimsical and avant garde, with many of the brand’s fantastical looks worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Demi Moore and many others. In recent years, several of his looks went viral on the red carpet, including the vintage 1995 Venus gown Cardi B wore to the 2019 Grammys.

Celebrities and fashion industry figures have taken to Instagram to honor the late fashion designer. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross shared a video of herself and her mother Diana Ross walking in Mugler’s fashion show in the early 1990s with the caption: “Thierry Mugler was a defining force in fashion. Even his archive collection today seems futuristic. He was a true dreamer. He designed for a future where women were in charge and on top. His clothes were sculptural, sexy and fierce. I remember him as joyous and beautiful. He loved my mother. And allowed me to take part in his incredible world. What an honor it is to have a small piece of history with a true fashion icon.”

Burberry chief creative officer and designer Riccardo Tisci shared videos of Mugler’s shows and photos of himself with the designer with the caption: “Lately I’ve been losing too many people that were close to me. Thierry, you are definitely one of them. You started as a hero, my deepest inspiration and the one that showed the world how to be inclusive in every sense throughout your art and genius. Then the most incredible thing happened…we crossed paths and became friends; it was such an honor to know you, to love you and be loved by you genuinely. You will be very missed but fly high new angel and be surrounded by the same joy you were spreading on earth. BYE BYE ANGEL”

Casey Cadwallader, who has served as Mugler’s creative director since 2018, paid his respects to the late designer by sharing a photo of Mugler and writing, “Manfred, I am so honored to have known you and to work within your beautiful world. You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation and self empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do. Thank you.”

