TEISBAEK’S MANGO TANGO: Mango will present a new “timeless, modern” look for fall with a 20-piece capsule collection designed by Danish stylist and influencer Pernille Teisbaek, a go-to influencer for the Spanish retailer for the past six years.

Teisbaek has appeared in several Mango campaigns, including “Be an Icon,” and is also the creative director and founder of the Social Zoo marketing agency.

For Mango, she’s designing 20 different garments and accessories “with a timeless style and carefully chosen materials, which will make up a premium and sustainable modern wardrobe for this season and for ones ahead,” according to a Mango statement. The collection, to launch in October, has a range of neutral colors, men’s tailoring with exaggerated shoulders and fitted waists; silk lace tops, and second skins with large openings at the back; baseball jackets; caps, and strass.

Teisbaek has 573,000 followers on Instagram, and her accounts via Social Zoo include Net-a-porter, Gucci, Chanel and Scandinavian influencers Mads Emil, Trine Kjaer and Tine Andrea.

Mango has collaborated with other brands, artists and talents on previous occasions such as Leandra Medine, Andre Saraiva and Chufy for different interpretations of the retailer’s Mediterranean style.