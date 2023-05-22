×
Monday's Digital Daily: May 22, 2023

Fashion

Dior Cruise 2024

Men's

The Upward Trajectory of KidSuper’s Colm Dillane

Fashion

Valentino to Stage Next Couture Show at Château de Chantilly

Mango and L.A.’s Simon Miller Collaborate on Bold and Playful Summer Collection

The line is out Monday.

Mango x Simon Miller
Mango x Simon Miller Courtesy

Mango has partnered with Simon Miller, unveiling a 73-piece collection. 

Dropping Monday and available in Mango stores, shop.mango.com and simonmillerusa.com, the line offers 37 colorful garments and 36 accessories ranging in price between $35.99 and $249. 

“What led us to collaborate with such a creative brand like Simon Miller is their refreshing, young and colorful aesthetic, and mindset,” said Justicia Ruano, creative director of womenswear at Mango, in a statement. It was the Spanish retailer that reached out to the Los Angeles-based brand.

“The collection is filled with fancy and fun colors that we find so inspiring and rich. Additionally, summer is a key moment for Mango commercially speaking, so we wanted to collaborate with a brand that shared this with us. We were also looking for someone who had a very strong image and could help us elevate our collections, giving them a more trendy touch towards design. Finally, this alliance helps us gain brand awareness in the U.S. and helps Simon Miller earn brand awareness in Europe.”

Mango x Simon Miller

Founded in Barcelona in 1984 by brothers Isak Andic and Nahman Andic, Mango operates in 115 markets, closing 2022 with a turnover of 2.69 billion euros. Simon Miller was founded by Daniel Corrigan and Jake Sargent in L.A. in 2008. They’ve since each stepped down, and as of 2019 Chelsea Hansford is the sole chief executive officer and creative director of the brand. 

“For all the Simon Miller collections I focus on storytelling, bold colors, and fun prints,” said Hansford. “For this collaboration, we merged the Mango Mediterranean spirit with an eccentric ‘Under The Sea’ imaginative world. We imagined the fisherman catching exotic fish with beaded fish nets and raffia umbrellas with sun-drenched prints and metallics from the reflective ocean.”

Simon Miller is known for its playful interpretation of classic luxury, leaning on a midcentury, Mod aesthetic rooted in L.A.

“Although Simon Miller makes bolder statements with color, print and accessories, we speak a similar language,” added Hansford. “We both offer attainable fashion through a luxury lens, so I was thrilled when Mango contacted us to infuse our playfulness into a collaboration. With Simon Miller’s colors and bold take to playful luxury and Mango’s global access and attainable price points, I think the world is in for a treat this summer.”

Mango x Simon Miller
Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

