Mango and L.A.’s Simon Miller Collaborate on Bold and Playful Summer Collection

Mango has partnered with Simon Miller, unveiling a 73-piece collection.

Dropping Monday and available in Mango stores, shop.mango.com and simonmillerusa.com, the line offers 37 colorful garments and 36 accessories ranging in price between $35.99 and $249.

“What led us to collaborate with such a creative brand like Simon Miller is their refreshing, young and colorful aesthetic, and mindset,” said Justicia Ruano, creative director of womenswear at Mango, in a statement. It was the Spanish retailer that reached out to the Los Angeles-based brand.

“The collection is filled with fancy and fun colors that we find so inspiring and rich. Additionally, summer is a key moment for Mango commercially speaking, so we wanted to collaborate with a brand that shared this with us. We were also looking for someone who had a very strong image and could help us elevate our collections, giving them a more trendy touch towards design. Finally, this alliance helps us gain brand awareness in the U.S. and helps Simon Miller earn brand awareness in Europe.”

Mango x Simon Miller

Founded in Barcelona in 1984 by brothers Isak Andic and Nahman Andic, Mango operates in 115 markets, closing 2022 with a turnover of 2.69 billion euros. Simon Miller was founded by Daniel Corrigan and Jake Sargent in L.A. in 2008. They’ve since each stepped down, and as of 2019 Chelsea Hansford is the sole chief executive officer and creative director of the brand.

“For all the Simon Miller collections I focus on storytelling, bold colors, and fun prints,” said Hansford. “For this collaboration, we merged the Mango Mediterranean spirit with an eccentric ‘Under The Sea’ imaginative world. We imagined the fisherman catching exotic fish with beaded fish nets and raffia umbrellas with sun-drenched prints and metallics from the reflective ocean.”

Simon Miller is known for its playful interpretation of classic luxury, leaning on a midcentury, Mod aesthetic rooted in L.A.

“Although Simon Miller makes bolder statements with color, print and accessories, we speak a similar language,” added Hansford. “We both offer attainable fashion through a luxury lens, so I was thrilled when Mango contacted us to infuse our playfulness into a collaboration. With Simon Miller’s colors and bold take to playful luxury and Mango’s global access and attainable price points, I think the world is in for a treat this summer.”