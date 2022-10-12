×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 12, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Prada Launches First Fine Jewelry Line

Fashion

Moncler Partners With British Photographer Platon on London Art Event

Fashion

From Valentino to Beyoncé and Lizzo: Act N.1’s Founders on Golden Momentum

For First Time, Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services

Shoppers can get their vintage and their repairs in one swoop at Manhattan Vintage Show this weekend.

A customer wearing cream scans a vintage garment for any visible damage at the Manhattan Vintage Show.
A customer scans a vintage garment for any visible damage at the Manhattan Vintage Show. Pasha Antonov

Manhattan Vintage Show is one of the premier vintage shopping destinations, and in its latest edition, running Oct. 14 to 15, the show is getting a helping hand.

For the first time, the Manhattan Vintage Show is partnering with repair start-up Alternew to make repairs even easier. Tailors will be available on-site at the event to help customers make their visions become reality.

“Partnering with Alternew provides our Manhattan Vintage community with a unique opportunity to discover, fall in love with and customize their vintage finds,” Amy Abrams, who is one of the owners of the Manhattan Vintage Show (under parent company Shop Extraordinary Enterprises), said in a press statement.

Related Galleries

Some of the arguments against shopping secondhand come in the form of wrong sizing or minor mends — but bringing repair to the doorstep of one of the largest vintage accessory, apparel and textile shows gives the advantage to customers.

The event is open to the public at $15 a ticket and returns to the Metropolitan Pavilion at 125 West 18th Street. During the show, shoppers can visit the Alternew table, located next to the fitting rooms to alter and repair their new vintage finds. Well-worn or unfitted garments get the star treatment with prices varying, depending on the need. Alternew aims to keep things affordable by replacing buttons for $3.75, adding elbow patches for $12, hemming pants for $10 (per 10-minute job), fixing a tear on a garment for $20, and so on. Larger alterations can be dropped off and will be delivered or shipped back to the customer by Alternew.

Nancy Rhodes, founder and chief executive officer of Alternew, said the partnership gives the start-up a runway for new growth acting as the “ultimate value proposition” by supporting repair, fit and customization on-site. One of the companies in residence at women-led networking hub Luminary, Rhodes said the partnership is the first of many in store for this year. A pilot program with trend-forward minimalist fashion house Reiss is set to launch later this month.

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Hot Summer Bags

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Manhattan Vintage Show to Offer On-site Tailoring Services This Weekend

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad