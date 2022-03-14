Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock Team on Collection

Manolo Blahnik and Birkenstock are bringing together their well-known design aesthetics for a new capsule collection.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collaboration, which debuted on Monday, includes six styles that reimagine classic Birkenstock styles with the regal design embellishments Manolo Blahnik is known for.

“Birkenstocks have been in my wardrobe since the very beginning (of time!),” Blahnik said in a statement. “I have loved and worn mine for many years. I am thrilled that we have been able to collaborate, fusing the Manolo Blahnik aesthetic with the everyday comfort of Birkenstocks is simply wonderful.”

The collection includes three styles of the Birkenstock Arizona sandal that come in a velvet fuchsia and blue as well as a black leather. The styles feature crystal embellishments on the buckle, reminiscent of the details seen on classic Manolo Blahnik heels like the Hangisi pump. There’s also a black leather and velvet fuchsia and blue versions of the Boston clogs that feature the crystal buckle embellishment. The styles come in an exclusive polka-dot shoebox and special dust bag.

Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock. Courtesy

“We are delighted to collaborate with Manolo Blahnik, whose unrivaled craftsmanship has long set the bar for shoemaking,” said Oliver Reichert, chief executive officer of Birkenstock. “This is a unique collection, fusing our trademark designs with the flair of Manolo Blahnik, to create pieces that embrace a bold and directional aesthetic that takes both to a new level.”

The collaboration comes after Blahnik and his niece, Kristina Blahnik, starred in Birkenstock’s spring 2020 campaign where the duo were photographed in the brand’s first store on Old Church Street in London wearing their own pair of Birkenstocks.

The Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection will be available starting March 24 exclusively at Manolo Blahnik locations, its website, 1774.com and other select retailers worldwide. This is the first release of the collection, with the second slated to launch with more styles in June.

