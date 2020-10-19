LONGTIME COMING: Net-a-porter has won Manolo Blahnik over and will be launching the famous shoe label on its site for the first time this week.

To date, the brand has had limited online distribution, mainly selling its shoes on its own e-commerce platform as well as Farfetch. But it is now expanding its digital footprint with Net, at a time when continued COVID-19-related health and safety restrictions keep shoppers away from brick-and-mortar stores and push brands to boost their online presence and think digital-first.

Net will stock a mix of brand classics like the Hangisi and Maysale styles, alongside the label’s latest seasonal collection, which includes shearling-trimmed tall boots, chain-embellished pieces, as well as styles inspired by Peter Lindbergh photographs.

“Signature styles will be showcased in a new, fresh way and their new seasonal styles are a true expression of the brand’s extensive creativity. We love the ‘Fombra’ style with a chunky ankle chain and the ‘Cluntius’ shearling knee-high boots,” said Elizabeth von der Goltz, the retailer’s global buying director.

Net-a-porter has always made it a priority to lure online-shy, storied labels onto its site, with previous wins including Prada, jewelers like Cartier and Tiffany & Co, as well as Chanel, which hosted a fine jewelry pop-up on the retailer’s site in 2015 — one of the house’s only online selling projects to date.