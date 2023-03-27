Mara Hoffman Featured in One&Only Resorts Campaign

One&Only, the ultra-luxury collection of resorts and private homes, is featuring Mara Hoffman, president and creative director of her eponymous brand, in its ad campaign.

Lachlan Bailey photographed Hoffman with her family and friends on holiday at One&Only Mandarina in Riviera Nayarit, a resort in Mexico.

Bailey captured candid images and videos as their holiday unfolded in real time. The photos show the family exploring the Riviera Nayarit via curated adventures, alfresco celebrations and quiet moments in nature.

Mara Hoffman is featured in One&Only Resorts’ campaign.

“When selecting families to feature in the newest One&Only brand campaign, we were looking for a series of real people doing authentic things in one-off places,” said Brett Armitage, chief commercial officer, Kerzner International, whose holdings include One&Only Resorts.

“Mara Hoffman exemplifies the One&Only brand values — conscientious, accomplished and glamorous, and was purposely paired with One&Only Mandarina as her reputation and values mirror those of the resort. The campaign recognizes a desire for people to see content they can connect with. It further reflects the continued growth of multifamily travel and conveys the energy of the One & Only guest experience, local culture and genuine hospitality.”

Known for her sustainability initiatives, Hoffman said, “I am so grateful for the hospitality and respite that One&Only Manadrina offered me, my family and my friends in one of the most luxurious resorts, outshined only by its awe-inspiring, natural surroundings. Between walks amongst giant trees, surfing, visiting neighboring towns and moments of solitude and deep introspection, the balance of adventure and quiet serenity was unparalleled.”

The ads launch in March across print and digital media worldwide, and there are several short videos portraying Hoffman and her family.

Hoffman and her friends featured in the One&Only Resorts campaign.

Hoffman is the first in an installment of a three-year series that will feature modern, multigenerational families meant to exemplify the One&Only values and epitomize diversity across ethnicity, gender, age and lifestyles.