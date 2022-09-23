×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 23, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci Spring 2023

Fashion

Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer Attend Prada Show

Fashion

GCDS RTW Spring 2023

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at First In-store Industry Talk 

From algae leather to tick leather and creative cotton sourcing, it was all on the table.

Mara Hoffman panel from left to
A full house gathered in Mara Hoffman's Lafayette Street store. From left to right: Liz Alessi, a Coach brand and sustainability consultant; Stacie Chavez, president of Imperial Yarn; Chantelle Davis, founder of label Boe Davis; Laura Sansone, creator of New York Textile Lab; and Dana Davis, Mara Hoffman's VP of sustainability. WWD

Mara Hoffman convened fashion’s fiber and climate enthusiasts for a light-hearted yet fired-up conversation in her Lafayette Street store.

It was the first time the contemporary designer hosted an industry conversation in her incense-scented and plant-filled retail storefront, which opened last year, as previous gatherings took on a more intimate feel for artist fireside chats. The certified-Climate Neutral brand has been a dedicated and vocal advocate in the sustainability community since several years ago when Hoffman decided to pivot her company’s mission.

Dana Davis, vice president of sustainability at Mara Hoffman moderated the session billed as a “Climate Beneficial” panel which included Chantelle Davis, a new designer and founder of label Boe Davis; Liz Alessi, a Coach brand and sustainability consultant; Stacie Chavez, president of Imperial Yarn; and Laura Sansone, creator of New York Textile Lab.

Related Galleries

For many of the panelists, the chat was a chance to reflect on their careers and sustainability strides. “For the first time in my entire fashion career, I can say I feel good about my job,” said Alessi, describing how easy it is to float sustainability ideas — including the use of materials such as algae leather —straight to the top now that she’s somewhat of an outside sustainability consultant and not in the sourcing department at Coach anymore. In her case, she’s speaking directly to Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. (Though, the algae material isn’t announced in any Coach bags yet, it’s a look at things to come especially as Vevers takes circularity more central to the American brand).

Though Coach isn’t perfect, the Tapestry-owned brand has committed to source 90 percent of its leather from gold- and silver-rated leather tanneries by 2025 as well as pursue regenerative leather.

Chantelle Davis, who founded the label Boe Davis, is also fueled by a similar fiber motivation. “I wanted to stop being so disinterested in clothes,” she said. “The polyester blended in every single thing was never really to our benefit.” She’s committed to natural fibers and domestic manufacturing.

During the discussion, New York Textile Lab’s founder Laura Sansone was intent on communicating the importance of bioregional ecosystems, or the fibershed systems happening in a 300-mile radius, that present unique growing limitations and capacities.

To her, fibers present a “growth logic” that lets new ideas percolate and creates value in the end product for the end user. But consumers need to know the special story behind it all. An example? “Tick leather,” as she noted, sounds questionable but is really the result of minor imperfections in hides (or farm life) affected by ticks. “Doesn’t that make it nuanced and special? Doesn’t that connect it to the land?,” probed Sansone.

But being special comes at a price shock, for now, until the system gets behind such new projects as “C4,” a cotton sourcing initiative from Reformation, Fibershed and more, which Stacie Chavez, president of Imperial Yarn and partner to Fibershed made mention to as she talked about the reasons why Climate Beneficial products pay more in the livelihood of the industry.

For over five years, Climate Beneficial Wool has been verified in the U.S. by Fibershed and sourced from land stewards who are enhancing carbon drawdown through agricultural practices that regenerate soil health. Mara Hoffman, for one, uses the wool for her knitwear.

“Are we more expensive? We are, but we pay our ranchers more,” said Chavez. “Our ranchers earn a bonus for maintaining those carbon farm plants. We’re doing good work. The biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten is [when] one of my ranchers called me and said, ‘You know, wool is on our financial statement now. It’s making an impact. We actually made money on our wool this year.”’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head to Toe: Transitioning your wardrobe

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Hot Summer Bags

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Mara Hoffman Gathers Fiber Enthusiasts at

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad