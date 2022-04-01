Marc Jacobs and Futura Hosted a Free Arts NYC Workshop for Teen Artists

Last weekend, Marc Jacobs joined pioneering graffiti artist Futura at the artist’s creative agency ICNCLST.

The pair hosted a workshop for Free Arts NYC’s teen students and alumni, focused on the significance of a developing signature motif or logo. (Futura’s creative mark is an atom; Jacobs is known for his minimalist typeface.) After sharing their personal creative processes and careers during a talk and Q&A, the duo led a hands-on workshop to help the students begin developing their own emblems.

Jacobs and Futura will reunited at the Free Arts NYC annual gala and art auction set for June 8, where the designer will present Futura as this year’s honoree. Past artists honored by the organization include Kaws, Sam Moyer and Eddie Martinez, Lawrence Weiner, and Taryn Simon.

The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and mentoring for underserved youth.

Free Arts NYC studio visit with Futura. Casey Kelbaugh/Courtesy