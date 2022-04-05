Marc Jacobs Taps Aralda Vintage for Curated Fashion Collection

Marc Jacobs is going into vintage with the help of one of Los Angeles’ favorite vintage retailers.

The fashion brand has tapped Los Angeles-based vintage retailer Aralada Vintage and its founder Brynn Jones to curate a collection of vintage pieces to be sold at the brand’s new Heaven store located on Fairfax Avenue.

“After the Marc Jacobs/Heaven team approached me, we spoke about their demographic and what they generally like,” Jones said. “They also gave me a price range [that] was $80 to $600. I love when I’m given certain boundaries to curate within. It makes the sourcing a fun challenge and the perimeters are also very helpful. After speaking with their team and lurking through their Instagram, I felt pretty tapped into who the Heaven customer is and what they like.”

Jones described the curated vintage collection as “playful and a little offbeat,” incorporating many pieces inspired by the 1990s and early Aughts. The collection includes vintage Marc Jacobs and Marc by Marc Jacobs pieces, as well as vintage pieces from brands like Prada, Anna Sui, Christian Lacroix, Comme des Garçons and Courrèges.

Aralda Vintage’s curated collection at Marc Jacobs’ Los Angeles store Courtesy of Aralda Vintage

“I was so thrilled when they reached out because Marc Jacobs was the very first designer that I really fanned out to many, many moons ago and his designs were what really got me into designer fashion,” she said. “So when I was approached to curate for his new store, it felt like a full circle moment for me.”

Marc Jacobs’ Los Angeles store opened last spring, offering his new Heaven polysexual, streetwear-inspired collection and reflecting Jacobs’ own 1990s grunge aesthetic. The store offers apparel and lifestyle products.

Aralda Vintage has been a mainstay in the Los Angeles vintage scene since 2016, offering unique vintage pieces from virtually every major design house. Jones’ store was recently brought into the spotlight in the second season of HBO’s hit show “Euphoria” where costume designer Heidi Bivens enlisted Jones to curate a lavish vintage closet in a scene where Alexa Demie’s character Maddy is babysitting for her wealthy boss. In the scene, Demie’s character is seen trying on an array of vintage pieces from Thierry Mugler, Chanel, Dior and Halston, which all came from Jones’ store.

Aralda Vintage’s curated collection is available now at Marc Jacobs’ store at 334 North Fairfax Avenue.

READ MORE HERE:

These Vintage Stores Are Supplying the Fashion in Today’s Popular TV Shows

‘Euphoria’ Season Two Leans Into Fantastical Fashion

Donni Davy Talks the ‘Emotional Glam’ Makeup in ‘Euphoria’ Season Two