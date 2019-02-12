Bedrock Manufacturing, parent company of Shinola and Filson, has signed a deal with Marc Jacobs to design, produce and distribute a collection of watches.

Product will launch in stores for fall 2019. Additional details regarding the partnership — including the length of its terms as well as its targeted pricing — could not immediately be learned.

“Everyone at Bedrock is excited to be part of the next evolution of Marc Jacobs watches. Marc’s legacy in watches is remarkable, and the folks behind the brand are a joy to work with. We look forward to a great partnership with the brand,” Bedrock founder Tom Kartsotis said of the partnership in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with a company that shares our commitment to detail and quality,” added Marc Jacobs International chief executive officer Eric Marechalle. “Through Marc’s unique design lens and Bedrock’s well-established expertise in craftsmanship, we look forward to a new chapter of Marc Jacobs Watches.”