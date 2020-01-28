ROLE PLAY: Givenchy has tapped an unexpected duo for its spring 2020 campaign.

Marc Jacobs is one of the two famous faces who appear in the three teaser videos posted on the fashion house’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

In the black-and-white videos, Jacobs, wearing his hair slicked back and sporting a floral tie-neck blouse, is seen facing British actress Charlotte Rampling, who’s dressed in an elaborately embroidered dress.

In one of the videos, the duo play a game of tongue twisters, repeating each other’s names, switching orders, mixing first and last names, until the result becomes garbled nonsense: the fashion designer ends up blurting out “lamb chops” instead of “Jacobs.”

In another, Rampling slaps Jacobs, who is miming an argument while repeating “I am Charlotte Rampling” in various tones of annoyance. The effect is of a method acting class gone wrong.

“This season, Charlotte Rampling and Marc Jacobs form the iconic Givenchy couple,” wrote the brand under the three posts, adding that the full campaign reveal is set for Jan. 29.

The two new faces have worked with each other before: Rampling featured in a famous Marc Jacobs spring 2004 campaign shot by Juergen Teller, in which she was depicted lying in the semi-naked photographer’s arms.

While the Givenchy result is definitely surprising, it’s not the first time the brand has tapped another fashion designer for its advertising campaign: former Givenchy creative director Riccardo Tisci famously chose Donatella Versace to appear in the brand’s fall 2015 campaign.