Marc Jacobs is about to close New York Fashion Week: the designer will present his fall 2020 runway show at 6 p.m. ET on Feb. 12.

After presenting a spring 2020 show that “was an extravaganza of pure joy and exceptional fashion,” what’s next for Jacobs and the brand? You’ll be able to find out by visiting this page at showtime and checking out the video player below.

Read more from WWD:

Marc Jacobs’ Fashion Shows: A Brief History

Marc Jacobs and Charlotte Rampling Play Tongue-Twisters for Givenchy

Hot Dogs and Yellow Cabs: The Marc Jacobs Brought New York to Paris

WATCH: NYFW Fall 2020 Trends and Highlights