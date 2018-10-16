A NIGHT AT THE ARMORY: In review of Marc Jacobs’ spring 2019 collection, WWD referred to the show as “unrelenting, magical fashion that ranged from want-it-right-now to full-on fantasy.” The designer who ushered in grunge, then glamour of the purest order (then grunge again), is known to invoke awe with whatever skin he puts on. It should be no surprise, then, that Jacobs is to be bestowed with an honor at this year’s Indigo Ball on Oct. 16 for his artistry and showmanship.

Jacobs, along with philanthropist Marina Kellen French, will be awarded at the Tuesday night event inside New York’s Park Avenue Armory. The gala is to feature cocktails, a dinner and a presentation of artist Robert Wilson’s “Voom” portrait that features Winona Ryder. The actress is depicted, clad in a floral headdress, standing behind a hillside decorated with a purse and toothbrush. Plus, there will be performances by the International Contemporary Ensemble, jazz singer Cécile McLorin Salvant, pianist Aaron Diehl and a full orchestra led by conductor Darcy James Argue.

Guests slated to attend range from designer James de Givenchy to the deputy mayor of New York, Alicia Glen. The gala will be co-chaired by Wendy Belzberg and Strauss Zelnick, Emily and Len Blavatnik, Sonja and Martin J. Brand and more.

