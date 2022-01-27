Marc Jacobs Shutters, L’Eclaireur Opens on L.A.’s Melrose Place

The Marc Jacobs flagship that opened in 2005 in L.A. with a splashy, star-studded party that shut down Melrose Place has shuttered.

L’Eclaireur is now open at the ivy-covered 8400 Melrose Place, in the prime corner spot at the top of the shopping thoroughfare that is also home to Bottega Veneta, Balmain, Monique Lhuillier, Golden Goose, Chloe, Oscar de la Renta and Isabel Marant boutiques.

It’s a new address for L’Eclaireur, Meryl Hadida-Shabani’s multifaceted lifestyle store, which relocated from Robertson Boulevard. Inside is one-of-a-kind furniture, design and art objets, including vintage Gio Ponti pieces, limited-edition sculptural pieces by Ado Chale, Philippe Hiquily and Zaha Hadid, and Arne Quinze; Venetian glass art by French artist Aristide Najean; ceramics by Agnès Sandahl, Jan Vogelpoel and Aldo Londi, and the largest collection of Fornasetti in the U.S.

“With a heavy heart we bid adieu to our beloved home on Robertson Blvd,” said Shabani in a press statement. Her parents Martine and Armand Hadida opened their first retail concept 40 years ago in Paris. “Our 3-story stand-alone design district location became the launching pad for our L’Eclaireur concept in Los Angeles. For almost 6 years, we were able to cultivate and grow the most beautiful community that has championed us as the celebrated home of international design in the city. Our stop on Melrose Place, with its highly visible location, large welcoming doors and expansive bright windows along Los Angeles premier high end boutiques, allows us to be the beacon of our global brand on the West Coast, where we are eager to reach a new group of collectors and fans.”

Jacobs ushered in the era of luxury on Melrose Place, once a hub of interior rather than fashion design, when he opened back in 2005, and others followed. As reported by WWD, the designer has restructured his business to focus more on his lucrative beauty line, which is currently on pause, logo products, and his lower-priced, streetwear line Heaven, which had a pop-up store on L.A.’s Fairfax Avenue in 2021.

After a break from the runway, he showed his fall 2021 collection in July at the New York Public Library, retailing it at just one store: Bergdorf Goodman. At the height of the brand’s power, Marc Jacobs had three stores around Melrose: a collection store, a Marc by Marc Jacobs store and a Bookmarc store.