Marc Jacobs to Relocate European Headquarters From Paris to London

The move reflects Jacobs' growing business in the U.K.

Helena Christensen, Marc Jacobs
Helena Christensen and Marc Jacobs at Bergdorf Goodman event last October. Sansho Scott/BFA.com

Marc Jacobs International is on the move.

The luxury brand plans to relocate its European offices from Paris to London this year.

At  present, Jacobs’ European team and showroom are based in Paris, but due to a growing emphasis on the U.K. business and retail expansion plans there, the company plans to move the offices to London.

“As our business in the U.K. continues to strengthen, plans are in place to expand our retail presence in the region and build our European team in London,” a Marc Jacobs spokesman said Tuesday.

Marc Jacobs International, which is owned by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is incorporated in the U.S.

Jacobs’ collection launched in 1994 and the business has encompassed ready-to-wear, handbags, fragrance, cosmetics and books.

 

