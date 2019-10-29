IN WITH THE NEW: Oh to live like Marc Jacobs. Well now thanks to Sotheby’s, fans sort of can.

Some prized art that used to grace the walls of his West Village apartment will soon go under the gavel at various upcoming sales at Sotheby’s. Separately, an uber fan could spring for Jacobs’ four-story Bethune Street town house, which has an asking price of $14.5 million — down from the original asking price of $15.9 million.

Having recently purchased a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Rye, N.Y. with his husband Char Defrancesco, the designer has reason to refresh his environs. Jacobs told his friend and Sotheby’s chairman Amy Cappellazzo in an online interview, “I’m not Marie Kondo. I didn’t decide everything must go. I thought about my role as an art collector…and I just felt it’s time to give myself this window to start again.”

More than 150 pieces will be sold next month, including works by Ed Ruscha, John Currin, Urs Fischer, Richard Prince and Andy Warhol. There will also be work from Francis Picabia, François-Xavier Lalanne, Alberto and Diego Giacometti, Jean-Michel Frank, Eugène Printz, Jean Dunand, Paul Dupré-Lafon and Maurice Marinot, among others.

Bidders in search of Jacobs-approved art will find select items at the auction house’s Impressionist & Modern Art Day Sale on Nov. 13, Contemporary Art Evening auction on Nov. 14, Contemporary Art Day Auction on Nov. 15 and Fine Jewels on Dec. 9. In addition to those sales, Sotheby’s is planning a “Marc Jacobs: A Life of Design” sale, a live auction with items from his New York town house that will be held Dec. 12 in New York. And an online sale featuring an array of design works from his Paris apartment will be part of an online-only auction at the Sotheby’s site from Dec. 4 to 13.

Paintings by Elizabeth Peyton and Karen Kilimnik, and Prince’s “Untitled (Four Women Looking in the Same Direction)” photographs will also be in the mix. Ruscha’s “She Gets Angry at Him” is expected to fetch between $2 million and $3 million. Jacobs said in the online interview, “I love the mind of Ed Ruscha, who, for me, is just the greatest living American artist. Sexy and great at conceptual art. It’s egg yolk on moire, which of course is one of my favorite fabrics, in these big block letters.”

In the Eighties, Jacobs “spent plenty of nights” with Jean-Michel Basquiat, Francesco Clemente and other artists. But it was a Mike Kelley exhibition at the Whitney Museum of American Art around 2000 that made Jacobs connect with his art, according to his Sotheby’s interview. Later seeing a gallery show of Kelley’s prints prompted the designer to ring up his art collector friend John Reinhold and say, “Oh my God, these prints are for sale.” Reinhold then started teaching Jacobs about buying art and his first purchase was made.