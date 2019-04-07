Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s wedding this weekend brought out stars, models and fashion insiders — and their Instagram posts did not disappoint.

The fashion designer and his longtime partner — who famously got engaged via a Prince flash mob at Chipotle last year — hosted their wedding reception Saturday night in New York at The Pool, bringing together some of their famous friends, such as Naomi Campbell, Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Moss, Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid and more.

The star-studded affair also included many of Jacobs’ fellow fashion designers, like Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones, and Kenzo and Opening Ceremony’s Humberto Leon.

From an elaborate cake-cutting performance to the otter monogrammed sweatshirts given as wedding favors, many guests took to Instagram to document the night and to share their well wishes with the couple.

Read on to see more Instagrams from Marc Jacobs and Char Defrancesco’s wedding.