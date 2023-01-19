×
Marc Jacobs Plans to Show Feb. 2

He will return to his former stomping grounds, the Park Avenue Armory.

Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Getty Images

Marc Jacobs is returning to the Park Avenue Armory ahead of New York Fashion Week.

The designer plans to show his next collection on Feb. 2 at the Park Avenue Armory in New York at 6 p.m. He will present a spring-summer 2023 collection that will be delivered to Bergdorf Goodman in June.

Jacobs last showed in June 2022 at the New York Public Library, where his show reached out beyond the walls of the library onto big screens in Times Square that livestreamed the event. The show included six minutes of creatively fueled fashion power titled “Choice,” which was a fitting narrative given the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade just days earlier.

In September, Jacobs created a collection within the Fendi collection which was shown in New York, using his love of logomania to play with the Fendi moniker on Baguettes. He designed 10 looks in the spirit of his exploration of historical romance meets street.

The Park Avenue Armory has been a frequently used venue for Jacobs over his career. The last time he showed there was right before the COVID-19 lockdowns, in February 2020. More than 50 dancers ran around the vast space where small wooden bistro tables were arranged like the stage set for a Depression-era cabaret.

NYFW will take place from Feb. 10 through Feb. 15. The American collections kick off with a Rodarte show on Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. and will wrap up with a show by Luar at 8 p.m. on Feb. 15. More than 75 companies are participating. The NYFW women’s shows will take place all over New York City, although Spring Studios will continue to be the central hub for NYFW: The Shows.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

