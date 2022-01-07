Marcell von Berlin Opens Coffee Lounge on Melrose Shopping Stretch in L.A.

The busy West Melrose Avenue retail stretch that has recently seen openings of new Glossier and Hoka boutiques now has a new place to take five and soak in the scene.

The Marcell von Berlin Coffee Lounge features Los Angeles-to-Berlin designer Marcell Pustul’s homegrown brew; lavender lattes, ginger hot chocolates and other drinks with optional CBD and healthy mushroom enhancements; pastries, light bites and outdoor seating for 45.

“I want people to be able to really experience the brand,” said the designer, adding that the café inside and out of his store opens at 8 a.m., and he’s already had a customer buy a handbag with her breakfast.

A native of Poland who studied at Parsons School of Design in New York, Pustul launched his brand in Germany in 2012. He opened his first store in Berlin before launching a U.S. flagship in L.A. in 2019. Since then, a number of celebrities have worn his print and denim streetwear looks and M-logo shoes and bags, priced from $110 to $1,500, including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez and Ella Mae. He also had a retail pop-up at Showfields in New York in 2020.

Recently Pustul also found success in tonal tailoring, after designing a range of colorful pantsuits for his fall 2021 collection, styled by Nicola Formichetti and presented via short film at New York Fashion Week digital site.

He showed more suits for spring 2022. “People have started recognizing the brand from the tailoring,” the designer said, explaining that he’s working on more of it for his upcoming fall 2022 collection to be presented digitally next month.

He’s also planning to open another store in 2022, either in Miami, or in Texas, where 90 percent of his online business has been generated in the last year.