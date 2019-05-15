Marchesa is having a historic moment.

The brand, established in 2004 by Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig, is donating the blue dress that actress Constance Wu wore in the film “Crazy Rich Asians” to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The dress will be presented Saturday during “The Party: A Smithsonian Celebration of Asian-Pacific Americans,” a Los Angeles event hosted by the Smithsonian’s Asian-Pacific American Center at City Market Social House.

The event recognizes the contributions of Asian-Pacific Americans to history and culture across industries, including music, film, sports and culinary arts.

Wu, who played the role of Rachel Chu, wears the dress when she attends a high-profile wedding in defiance of her boyfriend’s disapproving mother. The gown is a floor-length Grecian-style dress made of light blue tulle with floral appliqué, a deep V-neck and a cinched waist. The original version of the dress designed by Marchesa for its fall 2016 collection featured long sleeves, but they were temporarily removed by the film’s production for aesthetic purposes. The museum will receive the altered sleeveless version that appeared in the film.

“Crazy Rich Asians” was recognized for having a mostly East Asian cast, and was the first Hollywood film to do so since “The Joy Luck Club” in 1993. The Warner Bros. film grossed $238 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade.

Other film and entertainment items in the museum include Dorothy’s ruby slippers from “The Wizard of Oz,” and Batman’s cowl from “Batman and Robin,” as well as a handmaid’s costume from “The Handmaid’s Tale” TV show.