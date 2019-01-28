SWEET STREET: One culinary landmark has made way for another on Mount Street in Mayfair: In April, Marchesi 1824, the pasticceria owned by Prada, will move into the site formerly occupied by the high-end butcher shop, Allen & Co.

Property owners Grosvenor said Monday that Marchesi 1824 will move into 117 Mount Street, with a pastry counter, bakery and café, offering cakes, biscuits and sweets, as well as the chocolates, Italian ice cream and the famous Marchesi panettone.

Mount Street will be Marchesi’s first outpost outside Milan, and its neighbors on Mount Street will include Roksanda, Christopher Kane, Celine, Simone Rocha, Scott’s restaurant and the newly opened Matchesfashion.com townhouse.

Prada Group bought a majority stake in Marchesi in 2014, and added two cafés, one on Via Monte Napoleone and one in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Prada slicked the walls of the two new cafés with its signature eau de nil paint, dressed staff members head to toe in Prada — and proceeded to draw crowds on a daily basis.

The original Marchesi is located at via Santa Maria alla Porta, off Corso Magenta, and has kept all of its original art nouveau interiors and neighborhood feel. Neat rows of chocolates and cakes are displayed like jewels under glass cases and the bar serves up coffee and cocktails.